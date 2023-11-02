Jail for ex-pawnbroker in Singapore who took customers’ items, pawned them at other shops to keep business afloat

At the State Courts, Fun was sentenced to 18 months' and two weeks' jail after she pleaded guilty to five counts of unauthorised pawning of goods under the Pawnbrokers Act. Investigations revealed that Fun's pawnbroking business has not been doing well since 2011 due to increased competition from chain pawnshops. Her business has since shuttered.

For the five charges which the prosecution proceeded with, Fun received a total of S$421,790 in sales proceeds from these third-party pawnshops, namely Heng Heng, ValueMax (Hougang), Shing Heng, Moneymax and Wing Teck.

Prior to Yong Teck Pawnshop's closure on June 3 last year, RSM Corporate Advisory, a professional services business offering audit services, was appointed to be the receivers of the pawnshop's properties and assets on Nov 26, 2021.

RSM later confirmed their suspicion when they discovered that 346 pawn tickets for the pledges involved were allegedly further pawned by Fun or her husband at 12 third-party pawnshops. As she was facing a cash flow problem at the pawn shop, she took the valuables and pawned them without authorisation, which prevented the original owners from coming back to redeem them, said Mr Yim.

