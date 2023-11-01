Jail, driving ban for man who hit stationary bus, caused his van passenger to sustain multiple hand fractures in Singapore

To alert oncoming vehicles, the bus driver, Chellaiah Vinoth, placed a breakdown sign about three car lengths behind the bus and switched on the vehicle’s hazard lights. The accident left Sheikh’s cousin, Mohamed Saifullah Syed Masood, who was in the front passenger seat of the van, trapped in the vehicle.

He was hospitalised for nearly two weeks till June 24, during which he underwent surgery and had his hands and wrists placed in a cast. However, his left wrist had a slight decrease in range of motion indicating a 2 per cent permanent impairment of his left wrist.

Seeking six to eight weeks’ jail and a mandatory minimum five-year disqualification from all driving licences, DPP Lim argued that Sheikh was grossly inattentive while driving and that it was inexcusable of him to have failed to spot the sizeable bus.

She added that a van is at least slightly harder to manoeuvre than a car and would have required a quicker reaction time but instead of paying extra attention while driving, Sheikh drove at considerable speed, which made it harder for him to react on the road.

