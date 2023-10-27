Jail, caning for cleaner in Singapore who stalked undergrad, rained blows on her face and raped her

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check

Chinnaiah, a 26-year-old cleaner, was sentenced today to 16 years’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to aggravated rape.The rape took place on May 4, 2019. The court heard that the reason for the case had taken some four years to get to court was that Chinnaiah’s mental condition had required several rounds of psychiatric evaluation.

As she was too caught up in the call, she did not pay attention to her surroundings and ended up walking for about 10 to 15 minutes, said Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Kayal Pillay. Not being able to understand him as he was mumbling, the student carried on in the direction he had indicated and looked back several times to see that Chinnaiah had sat down on a ledge facing the road.After relaying what was happening to her boyfriend, he urged her to head to an open space and try to flag a taxi but since there was no way to do that, she decided to cross the road and return to Kranji MRT station. headtopics.com

He then put his right arm over her neck and placed her in a headlock, which made the student feel like she was unable to breathe. DPP Pillay said the young woman had tried to pull his hand away from her throat as she was unable to breathe but Chinnaiah responded by tightening his grip, causing her to wheeze further.After he raped her, Chinnaiah got off her and started rummaging through her belongings.

While she was unable to locate her spectacles, she was able to find her mobile phone to speak to her boyfriend who later contacted her friend who called the police.

