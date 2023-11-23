Jabra Elite 8 Active: The World's Toughest TWS Earbuds

Launched in September, the Jabra Elite 8 Active is touted to be the world's toughest TWS earbuds to date. So much so it boasts a MIL-STD-810H military standard rating in durability, with the ability to withstand harsh temperatures, exposure to water, and even falls from considerable heights. Surely, cost and engineering in mind, Jabra had to make some sacrifices in the audio department to achieve the product's ruggedness, right? As it turns out, not at all.
What Am I Looking At? The new Jabra Elite 8 Active shares a very close resemblance to its predecessor. As such, making a return is the brand’s ShakeGrip design that enables for a secure fit on your ears without the need for wingtips, whereas newly introduced on the buds are durable shells with watertight silicone coverings which grants them the aforementioned military standard rating, as well as a higher IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The heavy duty design also applies to the accompanying charging case, though do take note that it features a lower IP54 ratin
