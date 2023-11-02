Italy bracing for flood risks in north, heatwaves in south

Italian civil protection officials said that two thunderstorm systems would be moving over the country this week, resulting in red alerts for flooding in the northeastern regions of Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia. Orange alerts have been issued across large parts of northwestern and central Italy, including Milan, said Xinhua.

The coming thunderstorms are likely to spark floods that could close roads, interrupt commercial and passenger sea transport, and damage crops. The forecast comes after several days of heavy rainfall over much of northern Italy.

Additionally, the canal city of Venice has been repeatedly threatened by sea levels up to 1.54 metres above normal levels, but significant damage was averted due to the city’s high-tech flood barriers.

In the south, October saw unseasonal high temperatures surpassing 35 degrees Celsius on multiple occasions. In Sicily, although October temperatures were cooler than the all-time high recorded in July and August, the averages in some parts of the island were nearly ten degrees higher than historical norms, local reports said.

The weather in Sicily has also been unusually dry and multiple wildfires were reported this week, following widespread fires throughout the long and dry summer. Italian agricultural union Coldiretti said earlier this week that the high temperatures in August and the predicted thunderstorms were bad news for the agricultural sector. The olive harvest, which this year suffered from a one-third reduction due to the hot and dry summer, could see low production again next year due to the extreme weather in fall and winter.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAIL: Pope says to attend COP28 climate conference in DubaiROME, Nov 2 — Pope Francis on Wednesday said he would attend the crucial COP28 climate talks starting in Dubai on November 30, weeks after warning that time is running out to act...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

HYPEMY: Italy Never Tasted This Good! Review Of Evolution @ Renaissance Kuala LumpurFew things symbolise comfort food like a large bowl of pasta, or good pizza. Admit it - there's just something about Italian food! If you're craving authentic

Source: HypeMY | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: China successfully launches TianhuI-5 satelliteAIYUAN: China successfully launched a satellite on Wednesday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in north China’s Shanxi Province, reported Xinhu...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Newcastle boss Howe plays down Man Utd revenge missionLONDON: Newcastle boss Eddie Howe (pix) said revenge is not on his mind ahead of Wednesday&039;s League Cup trip to Manchester United for a repeat of last...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Arteta expects 'beautiful' return to West Ham for Arsenal's RiceLONDON: Mikel Arteta (pix) expects Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice to have a “beautiful” return to former club West Ham in Wednesday’s League Cup clash...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Japan “on standby” to deal with sharp yen moves: OfficialTOKYO: The Japanese authorities are “on standby” to respond to recent sharp moves in the yen, the country’s top currency official said Wednesday, repo...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕