Italian Court to Sentence Hundreds of Alleged Mobsters in Historic Trial

From January to October this year, cops probe an average of 15 non-existent investment cases daily involving losses of close to RM365m. The heavily secured courtroom bunker in the city of Lamezia Terme where the trial has taken place is able to accommodate hundreds of lawyers and is outfitted with more than 20 television screens to connect it with incarcerated defendants by video link.

Prosecutors are asking for guilty verdicts against 322 accused mafia members and their white-collar collaborators in what could mark the most significant blow to date against one of the world’s most powerful organised crime syndicates, which enjoys a near-monopoly on the European cocaine trade





malaymail » / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Italian Court Convicts Over 200 'Ndrangheta Mafia Members in Historic TrialAn Italian court has convicted over 200 mobsters and their white-collar accomplices in a historic trial against the 'Ndrangheta mafia in Calabria. The trial lasted nearly three years and resulted in the largest conviction of mafia members in recent history.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86,24 Read more »

Panama court upholds ex-President Martinelli's prison sentence for money launderingSINGAPORE (The Straits Times/Asia News Network): A doctor has lost overnight access to his 15-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son after his former wife submitted transcripts of audio recordings in court to show his sexual promiscuity and “unhealthy obsession” with pornography and sex with underage girls.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

Panama’s Court confirms 11-year sentence of ex-president MartinelliMEXICO CITY: Panama’s Supreme Criminal Court has confirmed the July conviction of former president Ricardo Martinelli (pix), who was sentenced to 10 y...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 23. / 22,5 Read more »

Murder: Court commutes duo’s death sentence to 33 yearsKota Kinabalu: Two men who had been sentenced to death for murder had their sentences changed to jail by the Federal Court, Wednesday.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83,16 Read more »

Appeals court commutes death sentence for 3 convicted of murderThe first appellant is sentenced to 12 years in prison while his two friends are each sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72,072 Read more »

Court of Appeal commutes death sentence of three convicted of murder to imprisonmentPUTRAJAYA: Three friends who have been convicted of murder escaped the gallows after the Court of Appeal here today commuted the mandatory death sente...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 23. / 22,5 Read more »