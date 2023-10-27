It’s Official! Johor Sultan Is Next Yang Di-Pertuan Agong

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

I hereby inform that the Conference of Rulers, during its 263rd (Special) Meeting, held at Istana Negara on Friday, 27 October 2023, has agreed to declare that His Royal Highness Sultan Ibrahim, Sultan of Johor Darul Ta’zim, has been chosen as His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong XVII for a period of five years commencing from 31 January 2024.

Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin, Named Deputy YDPA In the same statement, the Conference of Rulers also announced Sultan Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, as the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a five-year term, effective from the same date, 31 January 2024. headtopics.com

It was clarified that, in line with Paragraph Three, Part One, Third Schedule of the Constitution, the decision of the Conference of Rulers has been submitted to both Houses of Parliament.Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad Decision Follows Malaysia’s Established Rotational System The current King, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, will conclude his five-year term on 30 January 2024, since ascending the throne on 31 January 2019.

The establishment of this system dates back to 1957 when Malaya achieved independence from British colonial rule.

