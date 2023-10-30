It’s lights out if artistes misbehave, says deputy minister

The July 21-23 Good Vibes Festival was cut short after The 1975 lead vocalist Matty Healy criticised Malaysia’s LGBT laws before kissing his male bandmate on stage. (Facebook pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: Concert organisers have been told to cut off the power supply for their events if indecent acts take place on stage. Deputy communications and digital minister Teo Nie Ching said this was part of the stricter guidelines introduced by the ministry to ensure foreign artistes adhere to local laws.

“This way if there are any indecent acts, we can cut the power supply and the performance cannot go on,” she told the Dewan Rakyat. She was responding to a question from Zulkifli Ismail (PN-Jasin), who asked if the government was improving the screening process for foreign artistes. headtopics.com

The ministry introduced stricter guidelines after two male members of the band The 1975 kissed on stage while performing here in July, breaching the country’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender laws.

The performance was part of the three-day Good Vibes Festival and ultimately led to the entire event being cancelled. The festival's organiser, Future Sound Asia, is suing The 1975 for alleged breach of contract and is seeking over RM12.2 million in damages.

