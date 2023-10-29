‘It’ll take time to see impact of floated chicken, egg prices’

PETALING JAYA: It may take some time to see the impact from the government’s decision to float the prices of chicken and eggs, which is expected to be announced today, says an industry expert.

“This is because the products involve live animals that may be subjected to many issues such as diseases, weather, quality of feed and farm production,” he said in an interview yesterday. “With the longest price control period in the history of Malaysia (more than 18 months), many farmers have to cut production due to cash flow issues.He was speaking ahead of Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu’s expected announcement on details of the floating prices for chicken and egg in the market, and abolition of the subsidy today.

The current ceiling retail price for standard chicken is at RM9.40 per kg while the retail ceiling price for Grade A eggs is 45sen per egg, Grade B 43sen and Grade C 41sen in Peninsular Malaysia. “We are importing 65% of our food and agricultural products. In 2021, this amounted to some RM60bil and in 2022, it was RM70bil. We should try to produce more domestic products to cater to the people and contain the pricing. headtopics.com

“Ideally, we should have prepared the rakyat to face the situation six months ago than be in a denial mode,” he said. “What happened to the targeted subsidy approach initiative to safeguard and protect the welfare and livelihood of the the rakyat?” he asked.

The government must monitor and take action on the prices, especially if any traders were seen to be profiteering, he added.

