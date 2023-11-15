Israeli troops find Hamas command centre in Gaza hospital

Israeli troops found a command centre, and weapons and combat gear belonging to Hamas in Gaza’s biggest hospital on Wednesday, Israel’s military said, in a campaign that stoked global alarm over the fate of civilians inside. Al-Shifa hospital had become the chief target of a Gaza City incursion by Israeli forces, who said the “beating heart” of the Hamas fighters’ operations was headquartered in tunnels beneath it.

Hamas denied the accusation and on Wednesday dismissed the Israeli statements as “lies and cheap propaganda”. Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the troops were still searching, having entered the hospital early on Wednesday after days of clashes around it

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAİL: Hundreds stranded in Gaza hospital as Israel claims Hamas lost controlHundreds of people stranded in Gaza ’s biggest hospital were enduring inhuman conditions yesterday while heavy fighting raged around them, a doctor said as Israel declared Hamas had lost control over the Palestinian territory.

Source: malaymail | Read more »

MALAYMAİL: Two Major Hospitals in Gaza Close as Israeli Bombardment ContinuesTwo more major hospitals in Gaza closed to new patients yesterday, with staff saying that Israeli bombardment plus lack of fuel and medicine meant more babies and others could die.

Source: malaymail | Read more »

MALAYMAİL: Gaza's Main Hospital Forced to Bury Dead Patients as Israeli Forces Surround Area Gaza 's main hospital has been forced to bury dozens of dead patients in a mass grave, its director said Tuesday, while thousands of Palestinians were trapped inside by fierce combat. As Israeli forces were at the gates of the Al-Shifa hospital, the pressure was high on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to secure the release of hostages being held by Hamas .

Source: malaymail | Read more »

MALAYMAİL: Israeli military raids Al-Shifa Hospital in GazaThe Israeli military has carried out a raid on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza , the largest hospital in the region. The military urged Palestinian Hamas militants to surrender. The raid comes amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas .

Source: malaymail | Read more »

DAİLYEXPRESS_MY: Thousands Flee Gaza Hospital Amid Israeli-Palestinian ClashesThousands of people have fled from Gaza 's largest hospital as Israeli forces and Palestinian militants battle outside its gates. However, hundreds of patients, including dozens of babies at risk of dying due to lack of electricity, remain inside.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more »

THESUNDAİLY: Palestinians in Gaza Call for Practical Solutions to End Israeli AggressionHe called for the Arab world to cease exporting oil to Israel and its allies and sever diplomatic ties with Israel to exert pressure to halt the aggression in Gaza . theSun theSundaily Palestinians ArabIslamicSummit conflict Gaza Genocide LocalNews

Source: theSundaily | Read more »