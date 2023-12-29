Israeli Tanks Push Through Gaza Strip, Leaving Destruction in Their Wake

Warplanes flattened homes and buried families as they slept in the south of the enclave. Tens of thousands of fleeing Palestinians sought shelter yesterday as Israeli tanks pushed through the central Gaza Strip, with more than 180 people reported killed in 24 hours of airstrikes and artillery barrages on the shattered enclave. Israeli warplanes attacking the south of Gaza flattened homes and buried families as they slept, residents said.

The assaults in central and southern Gaza propelled a new exodus of people already driven from other areas in what Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant called an essential stage of Israel’s mission to destroy its foe Hamas. Twelve weeks after Hamas stormed Israeli towns, killing 1,200 people and seizing 240 hostages, Israeli forces have laid much of the Gaza Strip to waste. Nearly all of its 2.3 million people have fled their homes at least once and many are now on the move again, often reduced to taking shelter in makeshift tents or huddled under tarpaulins and plastic sheets on open ground





Palestinian militants carry out deadly attack on Israeli soldiers in GazaPalestinian militants carried out one of the deadliest single attacks on Israeli soldiers since the Gaza invasion began, killing at least nine in an urban ambush. The attack highlights the resistance posed by Hamas despite the devastating bombardment.

Israeli Soldiers' Inappropriate Behavior in Gaza Caught on CameraSeveral viral videos and photos of Israeli soldiers behaving in a derogatory manner in Gaza have emerged, creating a headache for the Israeli military as it faces an international outcry over its tactics and the rising civilian death toll in its punishing war against Hamas.

Israeli army continues strikes in Gaza despite international calls for ceasefireThe Israeli army continues its military campaign in Gaza, striking over 100 targets in 24 hours. The campaign has caused civilian casualties and widespread destruction. International calls for a ceasefire have increased, but Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu vows to continue until Hamas is destroyed and Palestinian society is deradicalised.

Israeli military uncovers major Hamas command center in Gaza CityThe Israeli military has uncovered a major Hamas command center in Gaza City, dealing a blow to the militant group. The center was part of an underground network used by Hamas to transport weapons and supplies. Israel aims to destroy these tunnels. Hamas' leader is in Egypt for talks on a cease-fire and a prisoner swap deal. Israel plans to continue its offensive.

Netanyahu insists peace in Gaza can only be achieved if Hamas is destroyedIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted peace can only be achieved in Gaza if Hamas is destroyed, the territory demilitarised and Palestinian society “deradicalised”, after warning the war is set to intensify.

Israel's warplanes pound Gaza as truce talks break downIsrael's warplanes pounded Gaza today after talks to extend a week-old truce with Hamas broke down, sending wounded and dead Palestinians into hospitals and others onto the streets to seek safety.

