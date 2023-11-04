Israeli military strikes 'terrorist cells' and Hezbollah post in response to firing from Lebanon

The Israeli military said today it had struck “two terrorist cells” and a Hezbollah post in response to attempted firing from Lebanon as cross-border shelling continued while Israel fights Hamas in Gaza. The latest skirmishes came a day after Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah warned that the war between Israel and Hamas could turn into a regional conflict if Israel pushed on with its offensive in the Palestinian territory.

“In response to two terrorist cells attempting to fire from Lebanon toward Israeli territory, the IDF (army) struck the cells and a Hezbollah observation post,” a military statement sai

