Israeli military says it can’t guarantee journalists’ safety in Gaza

JERUSALEM: Israel’s military has told international news organisations Reuters and Agence France Presse that it cannot guarantee the safety of their journalists operating in the Gaza Strip, under Israeli bombardment and siege for almost three weeks.

Gaza, a Palestinian enclave run by Hamas, has been under bombardment since Oct 7 when Hamas gunmen burst through the Gaza border into Israel and killed some 1,400 people. Gaza’s health ministry says around 7,000 people have been killed by Israeli strikes.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) wrote to Reuters and AFP this week after they had sought assurances that their journalists in Gaza would not be targeted by Israeli strikes. “The IDF is targeting all Hamas military activity throughout Gaza,” the IDF letter said, adding that Hamas deliberately puts military operations “in the vicinity of journalists and civilians”. headtopics.com

The IDF also noted that its high-intensity strikes on Hamas targets could cause damage to surrounding buildings and that Hamas rockets could also misfire and kill people inside Gaza. “Under these circumstances, we cannot guarantee your employees’ safety, and strongly urge you to take all necessary measures for their safety,” the IDF letter concluded.

Hamas did not immediately comment when asked about the IDF’s allegation that it put military operations near where journalists in Gaza are known to be based. Reuters could not verify how many other news organizations operating in Gaza had received the same letter from the IDF.Reuters and AFP said they were very concerned about the safety of journalists in Gaza. headtopics.com

“The situation on the ground is dire, and the IDF’s unwillingness to give assurances about the safety of our staff threatens their ability to deliver the news about this conflict without fear of being injured or killed,” Reuters said in a statement in response to receiving the Israel military letter.“We are in an incredibly precarious position and it’s important that the world understands that there is a large team of journalists working in extremely dangerous conditions,” Chetwynd said.

