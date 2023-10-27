Israeli military raid Gaza to prepare ‘next stage’; report missile hit Egyptian resort town, injures six

Look in the mirror, Fahmi tells PAS for labelling as ‘alarmist’ PM Anwar’s claim of being threatened by European MPs over PalestineAn excavator clears rubble as people search for survivors and the bodies of victims through buildings that were destroyed during Israeli bombardment, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 25, 2023.

Al Qahera said the blast was related to fighting between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas militants. Israel’s military said it was aware of a security incident in the area. Palestinian militants clashed with Israeli troops in at least two areas of the Gaza Strip on Friday, Hamas-affiliated media reported.

Unlike in the Security Council where resolutions on Gaza aid failed this week, no country holds a veto in the General Assembly. Resolutions are non-binding, but carry political weight. They called for “continued, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and aid to reach those in need through all necessary measures including humanitarian corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs”. headtopics.com

Separately, Mamadou Sow, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross’ regional delegation, said from Jeddah: “To say that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is catastrophic is an understatement. Everything that is needed to sustain life is missing or dwindling by the hour in Gaza.”

Israel and Lebanon-based Hezbollah have already exchanged fire and Israel has targeted Syrian army infrastructure and airports.

Read more:

malaymail »

Israeli Gaza invasion delayed by disputes, international pressureJERUSALEM, Oct 25 — Israel has not launched a ground invasion of Gaza, despite announcing its imminence, a delay media reports and experts attribute to international pressure,... Read more ⮕

Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza surges to 7,028GAZA: The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since Oct 7 rose to 7,028, the Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Thu... Read more ⮕

Hamas says estimated number of captives killed in Gaza due to Israeli strikes is around 50DUBAI, Oct 26 — The estimated number of Hamas-held captives killed in Gaza due to Israeli strikes is around 50, Abu Obeida, a spokesman for the al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s... Read more ⮕

Israel says Gaza raid was preparation for ‘next stage’ of warTanks, troops and armoured bulldozers destroyed multiple sites before withdrawing. Read more ⮕

Israel says Gaza raid was preparation for ‘next stage’ of warTanks, troops and armoured bulldozers destroyed multiple sites before withdrawing. Read more ⮕

Gaza Health Ministry: 6,546 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza including 2,704 children since Oct 7GAZA, Oct 25 — At least 6,546 Palestinians, including 2,704 children, were killed and 17,439 wounded in Israeli strikes since October 7, the health ministry in Hamas-controlled... Read more ⮕