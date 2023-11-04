Israeli military launches guided missile attacks on Hamas leader's residence in Gaza

GAZA: The Israeli military has launched guided missile attacks on the residence of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Gaza, according to Radia al-Aqsa. At the time of the incident, Ismail was not at his residence and was reported to be outside Gaza. It is not clear whether the attack caused any casualties in the residential area. Ismail has been reported to be residing in Turkey and Qatar since 2019

. In a television broadcast, he accused Israel of deliberately carrying out mass killings in Gaza

