Israeli army says preparing for night 'targeted raid' of Gaza

“During the last day, IDF ground forces, accompanied by IDF fighter jets and UAVs, conducted an additional targeted raid in the central Gaza Strip,” an army statement said.“The IDF identified and struck numerous terror targets, including anti-tank missile launch sites, military command and control centres, as well as Hamas terrorists,” it said, saying troops “exited the area at the end of the activity”.

Black-and-white footage released by the military showed a column of armoured vehicles as a thick cloud of dust billowed into the sky after the strikes. The army conducted a similar ground operation using tanks and infantry the previous night in the northern part of the Palestinian territory.

The latest incursions came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated earlier this week that Israel was “preparing for a ground offensive”.On October 7, throngs of Hamas gunmen poured from Gaza into Israel, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping 224 more, according to Israeli officials. headtopics.com

In retaliatory Israeli air and artillery strikes, at least 7,028 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip, including 2,913 children, according to figures released by the Hamas-controlled health ministry.The fatalities in Gaza are the highest there since Israel unilaterally withdrew from the Palestinian territory in 2005. * Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel(s) for the latest news you don't want to miss.

* Do you have access to the Daily Express e-paper and online exclusive news? Check out subscription plans available.

Read more:

DailyExpress_MY »

Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza surges to 7,028GAZA: The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since Oct 7 rose to 7,028, the Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Thu... Read more ⮕

Hamas says estimated number of captives killed in Gaza due to Israeli strikes is around 50DUBAI, Oct 26 — The estimated number of Hamas-held captives killed in Gaza due to Israeli strikes is around 50, Abu Obeida, a spokesman for the al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s... Read more ⮕

Israeli military raid Gaza to prepare ‘next stage’; report missile hit Egyptian resort town, injures sixDUBAI, Oct 27 — Israel said on Friday military raids into Gaza were preparing “the next stage of the operation”, amid fears that a ground invasion of the Palestinian enclave... Read more ⮕

Israeli ground forces conduct ‘targeted raid’ in GazaThe army launched a similar operation the previous night in the Palestinian enclave. Read more ⮕

Israeli Gaza invasion delayed by disputes, international pressureJERUSALEM, Oct 25 — Israel has not launched a ground invasion of Gaza, despite announcing its imminence, a delay media reports and experts attribute to international pressure,... Read more ⮕

Gaza terkini: Zionis semakin menggila, kata Nurul Ain rakyat Malaysia di GazaGaza terkini: Zionis semakin menggila, kata Nurul Ain rakyat Malaysia di Gaza ekoran Serangan rejim zionis di penempatan orang awam. Read more ⮕