Israel says it hit military infrastructure in Syria

JERUSALEM: Israel’s army said today they carried out air strikes on military infrastructure inside Syria as fears grow that the war against Hamas could spur a broader regional conflict.

“A short time ago, an IDF fighter jet attacked the launchers” from where overnight attacks originated towards Israeli territory, the military said, indicating it hit “military infrastructure in Syrian territory”.

The army did not provide more details, but public broadcaster Kan News said the strikes hit near the southern city of Daraa. Syria’s defence ministry said today Israel struck at around 1.35am “from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting two positions of our armed forces in the Daraa countryside, causing some material losses”. headtopics.com

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said Israel targeted “an artillery battalion” in Daraa province, in response to shelling on the nearby occupied Golan Heights. The Britain-based Observatory, which has a vast network of sources in Syria, said Hezbollah-linked Syrian and Palestinian groups were behind rocket attacks from the Daraa area.Since the fighting began, there has been a string of attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria as well as increasing exchanges of fire along the Israel-Lebanon border between the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia and Israeli forces.

Late yesterday, the Israeli military said they were striking “Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanon” in response to rocket fire. Cross-border exchanges with Hezbollah have become an almost daily occurrence since Oct 7, when Hamas stormed over the Gaza border into southern Israel, killing some 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seizing nearly 240 hostages, according to Israeli officials. headtopics.com

