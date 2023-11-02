Israel’s strikes on camp killed more than 195 refugees, says Hamas

Passport holders from Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Finland, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Jordan, the United Kingdom and the US were in the evacuation. The Gaza health ministry says at least 8,796 Palestinians in the narrow coastal enclave, including 3,648 children, have been killed by Israeli strikes since Oct 7.

Gaza’s Hamas-run media office said on Thursday that at least 195 Palestinians were killed in the two Israeli attacks on Jabalia, with 120 missing under the rubble. At least 777 people were wounded, it said in a statement.

Amid growing international calls for a humanitarian pause in hostilities, conditions in the seaside enclave are increasingly desperate under Israel’s assault and tightened blockade. Food, fuel, drinking water and medicine have run short.

The hospital was switching to a back-up generator but would no longer be able to power mortuary refrigerators and oxygen generators. “If we don’t get fuel in the next few days, we will inevitably reach a disaster,” he said.US secretary of state Antony Blinken was due to depart on Thursday for his second visit to Israel in less than a month.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UMONLINE: Gaza terkini: Israel mengaku serang Jabalia, dakwa sasar kubu bawah tanah HamasJurucakap Pasukan Pertahanan Israel (IDF), Jonathan Conricus memaklumkan butiran lanjut mengenai serangan ke atas Jabalia di Semenanjung Gaza.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Gaza terkini: Kem pelarian Jabalia diserang lagiGAZA CITY: Tentera Israel meneruskan lagi misi kekejaman di bumi Palestin apabila bertindak membedil kem pelarian Jabalia yang menempat orang

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Arab world condemns Israeli attack on Jabalia refugee camp in GazaISTANBUL: The Arab world moved swiftly to condemn Israeli airstrikes Tuesday on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza which left hundreds dead and...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Negara Arab kecam serangan Israel ke atas kem pelarian Jabalia di GazaISTANBUL: Negara-negara Arab mengutuk serangan udara Israel ke atas kem pelarian Jabalia di utara Gaza pada Selasa hingga menyebabkan ratusan terbunuh...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Gaza terkini: Lebih 50 terbunuh Israel bedil kem pelarian JabaliaBerpuluh-puluh rakyat Palestin terbunuh dalam satu letupan di kem pelarian Jabalia di Semenanjung Gaza.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Pengeboman Israel di kem Jabalia boleh dianggap jenayah perangPengeboman Israel di kem Jabalia boleh dianggap jenayah perang - PBB

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕