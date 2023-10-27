Israel rebuffs allies’ calls to ‘pause’ Gaza assault

There has been growing international distress at the conditions for Palestinians trapped under Israel’s air strikes. (AP pic)

The issue has opened the first public split between Israel and backers including the US, the EU, UK and other G7 members such as Japan over the campaign after tight alignment and support in the nearly three weeks since Hamas fighters burst from Gaza into southern Israel on a deadly rampage.

Israel says Hamas killed some 1,400 people including children and took more than 200 hostages in its Oct 7 rampage. “I welcome the growing global consensus for a humanitarian pause in the conflict. I repeat my call for a humanitarian ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages, and the delivery of life-saving supplies at the scale needed,” UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Friday. headtopics.com

Agreement on these points could lead to more focus on lowering the violence in southern Gaza to let aid enter, the EU official said. “A ceasefire means giving Hamas time to rearm itself, so they can massacre us again,” Israel’s UN ambassador Gilad Erdan told the General Assembly on Thursday, calling it “an attempt to tie Israel’s hands.”

Emanuela-Chiara Gillard, senior fellow at the Oxford Institute for Ethics, Law and Armed Conflict, said agreement on the language did not mean implementation of a pause was imminent.

