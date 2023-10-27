Israel links Egypt projectile impact to ‘aerial threat’ in Red Sea

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check

An Israeli air force F-15 fighter tactical fighter aircraft flies along the border with the Gaza Strip near Sderot in southern Israel on October 27, 2023 amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. — AFP picJERUSALEM, Oct 27 — The Israeli military said today that an "aerial threat" had been spotted in the Red Sea region and linked this to a projectile that landed on Egyptian coastal territory there.

“In recent hours, an aerial threat was spotted in the Red Sea region. Combat helicopters were scrambled in response to the threat, and this matter is now being investigated,” chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said. headtopics.com

“To our understanding, the strike that took place in Egypt originated in this threat,” he said in a televised briefing. “Israel will work with Egypt, and the United States, and bolster regional defences against threats from the Red Sea region.” — Reuters

