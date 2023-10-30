Is there future for Umno? TMJ says only if some people leave

Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim said there is a future for Umno if it is capable of introducing the dynamics that align with the current state of the nation. ― Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim said he feels that Malay nationalist party Umno has a strong foundation but needs a shake-up in its leadership.

Citing “the old Umno” led by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, he said if the political party is capable of introducing the dynamics that align with the current state of the nation, then there is a future for it.

“As a strong Malay party, Umno has a foundation but there needs to be people with better quality and the people that can bring different dynamics that can relate to the current scenario of the country. headtopics.com

“There is a future for Umno but some people have to go,” Tunku Ismail said on the most recent episode of podcastFormer prime minister Dr Mahathir was Umno president between 1981 and 2003. In 1988, Dr Mahathir had registered a new party under the Umno name led by his faction after the party was deregistered by the Registrar of Societies.

The prince also known as Tengku Mahkota Johor (TMJ) was responding to a question from Khairy about Umno’s future prospects in the country.He further emphasised that the party’s future is uncertain if it sticks with the old system without implementing necessary changes. headtopics.com

“If they are still with the old system like right now, I don’t think there is a future unless they change,” he said. Adding more, he said he has good relationships with all political parties including PKR and DAP, and that they can engage in discussion and exchange ideas.

“For example, even in the DAP area, His Majesty also gives donations there and that is the unique relationship that we have in Johor,” he said, referring to his father, Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar. headtopics.com

Peserta Himpunan 10,000 Solidariti Palestin banjiri Kuala LumpurFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene. Read more ⮕

Jenazah Badrul Muhayat dibawa pulang ke Kuala Lumpur, dikebumi di Sentul pagi esokJenazah Badrul Muhayat dibawa pulang ke Kuala Lumpur, dikebumi di Sentul pagi esok Read more ⮕

TMJ hopes to see KJ and Shahril return to UmnoJohor crown prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim says he wants the country to be run by qualified people based on merit, not just seniority. Read more ⮕

Anwar perlu lebih tegas buat keputusan walaupun tidak populisAnwar perlu lebih tegas buat keputusan walaupun tidak populis - TMJ Read more ⮕

Anwar perlu lebih tegas buat keputusanAnwar perlu lebih tegas buat keputusan - TMJ Read more ⮕

“Kita Perlu Orang Yang Bagus Untuk Memimpin” – TMJ Dedah Rahsia Di Sebalik Pelantikan KJMenurut TMJ, baginda dan KJ mempunyai talian persahabatan yang erat selain TMJ mempunyai latar belakang sebagai askar tidak akan meninggalkan sesiapa di belakang. Read more ⮕