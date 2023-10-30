Is sharing a social media post an offence now, asks 'Ratu Naga'

KUALA LUMPUR: After having her statement taken by police Monday (Oct 30), social media personality Ratu Naga wants to know if sharing a post has become an offence these days.

Ratu Naga, whose real name is Syarul Ema Rena Abu Samah, told reporters outside Bukit Aman that all she did was share an image that was already on the Israeli Prime Minister’s Instagram account. The photo in question showed Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, the wife of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, with the wives of other leaders at the United Nations.“Those who alleged that it was altered or that other faces were put (in) are wrong. There was no edit.

"I have to clear my name because I made no edits or slander. Whoever wants to check can see for themselves because the photo is still there on (Israeli PM) Benjamin Netanyahu's page. "A repost has now led to what happened today (her statement being recorded). What am I being investigated for actually?" she said.

Her lawyer Zaid Malek added that the police also recorded her statement over a recent rally in front of the US Embassy. “This is also a right enshrined in the Federal Constitution that states... any Malaysian (has the right) to join a peaceful protest.“Her phone has also been confiscated,” he said.

In the morning, Syarul Ema Rena and Zaid came to Bukit Aman after she was summoned to give her statement over a video in which she reposted the photograph in question.

