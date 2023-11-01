Ireka gets 6-month extension to submit PN17 regularisation plan

In a bourse filing today, the construction and property development group said Bursa Securities approved today its application for a further extension of time to Feb 29, 2024 to submit its regularisation plan.

In its report, Baker Tilly noted that Hong Leong Bank Bhd and Ambank (M) Bhd have filed a suit against Ireka and its unit Ireka Engineering & Construction Sdn Bhd. The two banks claimed RM4.24 million from the group, comprising a claim on overdraft facilities amounting to RM3.1 million and a claim on revolving credit amounting to RM1.14 million.

The auditor’s report noted that as at June 30, the group’s current liabilities exceeded its current assets by RM48.7 million, and recorded a capital deficiency of RM44.9 million. In January this year, the group reported that the RM163.9 million contract awarded by Regency Specialist Hospital to Ireka Engineering & Construction in June 2020 had been terminated.

