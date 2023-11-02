Iraq turns toward solar-powered future to combat power shortfalls

“It has helped us a lot,” said the father of two, who spent US$2,800 in 2018 to install photovoltaic panels for his family home. Although it receives a third of its energy needs from neighbouring Iran, there are still daily power cuts, which worsen in the hot summer months when temperatures approach 50°C.

Several friends have swiftly followed his example and now 17 out of the 25 homes in his village boast solar panels.In nearby Sulaymaniyah, the second-largest city in northern Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region, only 500 out of the 600,000 households are equipped with solar panels, said Sirwan Mahmud, a spokesman for the province’s electricity department.

Despite its huge potential, renewable energy remains under-used in Iraq, even though it experiences more than 3,000 hours of sunlight across the 8,760 hours in a year. Authorities say they aim to harness green energy to meet a third of the country’s needs by 2030. But despite several major projects being announced with great fanfare, that has yet to materialise.In 2021, Baghdad signed an agreement with the Emirati company Masdar to build five solar plants with a combined capacity of 1,000 MW.

