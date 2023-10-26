Iranian court orders US to pay damages over failed 1980 rescue op

Washington’s Operation Eagle Claw to free American hostages ended in disaster in 1980 after running into sandstorms and mechanical problems. (AFP pic)

Shortly after the 1979 Islamic revolution toppled the Western-backed shah, Iranian students stormed the US embassy in Tehran and took more than 50 Americans hostage for 444 days.In April 1980, Washington attempted to free the hostages in the top-secret Operation Eagle Claw, which ended in disaster after running into sandstorms and mechanical problems.

Iranian media have reported that a local commander of the Revolutionary Guards was accidentally shot and killed by Iranian forces while standing guard over US military equipment abandoned during the operation. headtopics.com

The suits filed against Washington in Iranian courts following a series of multi-billion dollar compensation awards against Tehran by US courts. In March this year, the International Court of Justice ruled that Washington’s freezing of funds belonging to several Iranian individuals and companies was “manifestly unreasonable”.

