Iran, Turkey call for meeting to avert spread of Israel-Hamas war

This handout picture released by the Turkish Presidency press office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) shaking hand with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, on November 1, 2023. — AFP picANKARA, Nov 2 — Turkey and Iran on Wednesday called for a regional conference aimed at averting the spread of the Israel-Hamas war.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian a day after Iran’s top diplomat met Hamas leaders in Qatar. Iran has warned that armed groups it supports in the region could attack Israel in light of its war on Hamas.

Fidan said Turkey was pushing for an immediate ceasefire because “it is not difficult to predict that this spiral of violence will grow” without a permanent solution to the war.“We do not want the human tragedy in Gaza to turn into a war that affects the region’s countries,” Fidan said.

The Iranian foreign minister “shared with us that there are strong indications that other armed elements in the region may intervene in the conflict if conditions do not change”, Fidan said.Amir-Abdollahian said a peace conference involving “Muslim and Arab” countries should be held “as soon as possible”.The Iranian minister later met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

He said “if the war against the defenceless people of Gaza is not stopped immediately, there is a risk of expanding the scope of war and conflict in the region at any moment,” in remarks carried by the Iranian foreign ministry.

