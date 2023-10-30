Iran: Teen dies weeks after alleged brush with morality police

TEHRAN, Oct 19 — An Iranian teenage girl injured almost a month ago during a mysterious incident on Tehran’s Metro, while not wearing a headscarf has died, the official IRNA news agency reported yesterday.
“Unfortunately, she went into a coma for some time after suffering from brain damage. She died a few minutes ago,” IRNA reported. She suffered her injury at the Meydan-E Shohada — or Martyrs’ Square — Metro station in southern Tehran and was hospitalized after falling unconscious.Her case was first reported on October 3 by the Kurdish-focused rights group Hengaw, which said she had been critically wounded during an incident on the subway.
They have demanded an independent investigation by the United Nations fact-finding mission on Iran, citing the theocracy’s use of pressure on victims’ families and state TV’s history of airing hundreds of coerced confessions.Her death comes shortly after the one-year anniversary of the death of Jinha Mahsa Amini, who was also allegedly injured while being arrested by the morality police. headtopics.com
For observant Muslim women, the head covering is a sign of piety before God and modesty in front of men outside their families.