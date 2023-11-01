IQUNIX Tilly 60 mechanical keyboard with full metal design launched in China for 1599 Yuan ($218)

Speaking of gaming, the hot-swappable feature on these keyboards is worth mentioning. Users have the flexibility to choose between the Jade Shaft and the Jade Esports Shaft. The former is praised for its wear resistance, self-lubrication, and low noise characteristics, marking IQUNIX’s introduction of a full POK material linear shaft.

With usage over time, the Jade Shaft is said to become smoother. On the other hand, the Jade Esports Shaft is designed for esports enthusiasts, featuring a specially tuned esports shaft based on the Jade Shaft, aimed at enhancing input accuracy and keypress feel during intense gaming sessions.

The keyboards measure 48mm x 20mm x 302mm in dimensions and weigh approximately 1100g. They come with a one-year warranty, and the package includes several accessories such as a data cable, a key puller, a 2.4GHz receiver, an adapter, a warranty card, a precaution card, and a lubricant kit.are compatible with multiple operating systems including Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android, thereby broadening their appeal to a wider user base.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GIZMOCHINA: Pisen P1 TWS earbuds with Apple AirPods-like design launched for 109 Yuan ($15)Pisen P1 earbuds launched in China: Features 20hr battery life, PEQ audio, 13mm driver, touch control, Bluetooth 5.3, 3g weight, IPX4, for 109 Yuan ($15).

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: ZTE U10S Pro Portable Wi-Fi Router goes on sale in China for 249 Yuan ($34)Latest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: iQOO Neo 8 16GB RAM+1TB variant goes on sale in China for 2499 Yuan ($342)iQOO Neo8 (16GB+1TB) debuts for sale at 2499 Yuan ($342) with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 120W fast charge, and 50MP camera, available tonight at 8 PM in China.

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: ASUS ROG Octopus 7 gaming router launched in China for 4,999 Yuan ($683)ASUS unveils the ROG Octopus 7 router with 10G and 2.5G ports, game acceleration, and AiMesh at 4,999 yuan ($683).

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: ViewSonic VX2781-2K-PRO-3 2K 240Hz gaming monitor launched in China for 2199 yuan ($300)ViewSonic's VX2781-2K-PRO-3, a 27' 2K monitor with 240Hz and HDR600, is on pre-sale in China for 2199 yuan ($300).

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: Xiaomi Mijia Ultra-Thin Cross Refrigerator 521L up for sale in China for 2999 yuan ($410)Xiaomi's Mijia Cross 521L refrigerator offers an ultra-thin design, smart controls, and efficient cooling for 2999 yuan ($410).

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕