IQUNIX Tilly 60 mechanical keyboard with full metal design launched in China for 1599 Yuan ($218)

Speaking of gaming, the hot-swappable feature on these keyboards is worth mentioning. Users have the flexibility to choose between the Jade Shaft and the Jade Esports Shaft. The former is praised for its wear resistance, self-lubrication, and low noise characteristics, marking IQUNIX’s introduction of a full POK material linear shaft.
With usage over time, the Jade Shaft is said to become smoother. On the other hand, the Jade Esports Shaft is designed for esports enthusiasts, featuring a specially tuned esports shaft based on the Jade Shaft, aimed at enhancing input accuracy and keypress feel during intense gaming sessions.
The keyboards measure 48mm x 20mm x 302mm in dimensions and weigh approximately 1100g. They come with a one-year warranty, and the package includes several accessories such as a data cable, a key puller, a 2.4GHz receiver, an adapter, a warranty card, a precaution card, and a lubricant kit.are compatible with multiple operating systems including Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android, thereby broadening their appeal to a wider user base.
