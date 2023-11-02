iQOO 12 series to offer 16GB LPDDR5x, 1TB UFS 4.0, symmetrical dual speakers, large vibration motor, and more

For heat dissipation, the iQOO 12 series will have a four-zone heat dissipation architecture complemented by an ultra-large area VC vapor chamber, which is 40 percent larger than the predecessor series. The iQOO 12 series will arrive with an IP68 rating, ensuring it can handle rain and submersion. Reports indicate that the iQOO 12 is rated IP64, while the iQOO 12 Pro boasts an IP68 rating.

The iQOO 12 and 12 Pro will be the company’s first smartphones to come equipped with the Origin OS 4-based Android 14. As per reports, both will feature a 6.78-inch display that will offer a 144Hz refresh rate. However, the vanilla model will have a BOE-supplied flat screen with a 1.5K resolution and an optical in-screen fingerprint scanner.

