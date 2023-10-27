iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro tech specs leaked - New phone could feature improved gaming quality and tougher build

The HONOR x9b is not the only phone arriving in November. If everything goes smoothly, the iQOO 12 series could arrive in the Chinese market on 7 November 2023. That said, what should you know about it?

Based on what we know so far, the phone will run Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Unfortunately, we have no details on other specs for the phone. However, new leaks suggest the phone could come with better gaming specs.

For your information, the phone could sport a 144Hz refresh rate display thanks to the Q1 Display processor. Rumour says this processor could achieve realistic lighting, reflections, and shadows through its excellent hardware and ray-tracing capabilities. Plus, it could run the 1016 X-axis motor to maximise your gaming experience.But it does not end there, the phone could sport dual speakers for your convenience. headtopics.com

We have yet to confirm the camera specs for the new phone. However, rumour says it could sport a 64-megapixel OV64B periscope telephoto lens, along with a new image processing algorithm. Plus, the device could have a 50MP OmniVision OV50H primary camera.What are your thoughts on this news? Stay tuned for more information and updates like this at TechNave!

