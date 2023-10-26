Ipoh police cripple armed robbery gang who assaulted elderly in own homes

Zambry: Netanyahu can face trial for international crimes, but Malaysia can’t refer him since not party to Rome Statute

Ipoh police district chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said with the arrest of the four suspects, aged between 26 and 35, they have now solved at least 58 cases involving violence and property crimes, especially in the area around Bercham, Taman Canning and Taman Ipoh Timur.

“On October 24, a team from the special investigation unit (D9) raided a house in Taman Syabas here at around 5.45pm. “During the raid, police detained the four suspects, including the gang leader, to assist the investigation into the armed robberies under Section 395 and 397 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement.Yahaya also said that police seized evidence such as knives, a motorcycle and handphones thought to have been used during the robberies by the suspects.Yahaya said that all four suspects will be remanded for between one and four days to assist investigations.

"The investigation team is conducting the probe. Once they have completed the probe, the investigation papers will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor for charges," he said. Residents in the affected areas were living in fear after a few senior citizens were assaulted by the suspects who had broken into their homes.

