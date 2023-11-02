Ipoh City Council to use new method for pothole repairs, says mayor

"Through the new method, the time to repair a pothole has been shortened. It involves some digging, placing the asphalt and bitumen mixture on the pothole and hot-pressing it before using a steamroller to flatten the surface," he said

"A custom-made vehicle was also purposely built for it. Repaired potholes would also last longer," he said, adding that the city council is the first in Perak to use this environment-friendly method. Rumaizi also said that the method would be used to repair potholes on main roads in the city for now, and that the conventional method would be used for repairs in housing areas.

Asked about Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh's call for states to use Zeon Zoysia grass for fields at stadiums, Rumaizi said the city council, which manages the Perak Stadium, was still in discussion with the state government on it.

"There were some views that the type of grass was not suitable for the football players. We can hopefully be able to absorb the cost," he added.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: Tuan’s The Other Side Asia Tour 2024 lands in Kuala LumpurPREPARE yourselves, Malaysian IGOT7s, as the heartthrob of the K-pop universe is poised to captivate your hearts with “The Other Side” Asia Tour 2024,...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: LG CordZero All-in-One Tower takes cleanliness to new heightsA RESIDENT of Jalan Bukit Desa in Taman Desa, Kuala Lumpur, has once again resorted to blocking a portion of the road in front of his home to show his exasperation with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Ahli akademik perlu jadi inspirasi, rujukan hadapi cabaran semasaKUALA LUMPUR: Ahli-ahli akademik perlu menjadi inspirasi dan rujukan masyarakat bagi menghadapi cabaran semasa.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

HYPEMY: Italy Never Tasted This Good! Review Of Evolution @ Renaissance Kuala LumpurFew things symbolise comfort food like a large bowl of pasta, or good pizza. Admit it - there's just something about Italian food! If you're craving authentic

Source: HypeMY | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Perhilitan sahkan kehadiran harimau belang di Pos Kuala MuJabatan Perlindungan Hidupan Liar dan Taman Negara (Perhilitan) Perak mengesahkan menerima aduan berhubung kehadiran seekor harimau belang di kawasan Pos Kuala Mu, Sungai Siput.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Selain Kuala Mu, ‘pak belang’ turut muncul di SahomSelain Kuala Mu di Sungai Siput, harimau belang turut didakwa berkeliaran di Kampung Sahom, Kampar.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕