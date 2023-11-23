iPhone 15 Pro Review: Same Design with Minor Upgrades

When Apple announces its latest flagship each year, we always get the same jokes and comments."Aren't they all the same?" or"I'm tired of watching the same thing" and so on. As tech enthusiasts, we totally understand the criticisms. But you should also know by now that's how Apple works. However, the iPhone 15 series (especially the iPhone 15 Pro variants) did have a rough start if compared to its predecessors.

For starters, the puzzling overheating issue caused by Instagram (now solved), burn-in OLED displays, crackling speakers, a wireless charging problem (with BMW) and other minor stuff. So, how did the iPhone 15 Pro do in our review? Read on below to find out more. Design - Same old, same old, but blessed with titanium By now, most of you should know some of the new upgrades on the iPhone 15 series. The iPhone 15 Pro is finally using the USB-C port thanks to pressure from EU laws. It also has a titanium frame and a new Action Button to replace the mute slider. Overall, Apple is keeping the modern iPhone design DNA with minor upgrades (narrower bezels of 1.5mm





Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max: A Shift in Interest from Android UsersWith the introduction of USB-C on Apple’s new smartphones this year, more people are genuinely interested in shifting to Apple. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, featuring titanium frames, feel noticeably lighter than their predecessors.

