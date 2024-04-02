IPC Turns on AC Chargers and Offers Free Charging Vouchers

IPC has turned on its AC chargers located at the P2 floor of the mall's basement parking. The 22kW configuration allows EVs with single-phase 7kW AC onboard charger (OBC) to take advantage of IPC's EV chargers. EVs with a three-phase 11kW or 22kW OBC can be charged at a faster speed. IPC is giving away 2 hours' worth of free EV charging vouchers daily to the first 30 EV owners who show their Tack Club membership inside the IPC mobile app.

The required Tack Points to obtain 30 minutes of free charging has been reduced from 100 points to 50 points

