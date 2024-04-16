IOI Brothers Enter Top Five in Forbes 50 Richest List, Malaysian Billionaires' Wealth Affected by Weak Ringgit

Forbes 50 Richest: IOI brothers go into top five for first time but weak ringgit drags down Malaysian billionaires' wealth

At 9.15am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI declined 2.70 points to 1,539.83 from yesterday's close of 1,542.53.On the broader market, decliners led gainers 521 to 92, while 266 counters were unchanged, 1,473 untraded and 11 others suspended.Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said that as the result of the latest retail sales print, the US 10-year Treasury yield ended at almost a six-month high of 4.61 per cent.

“Selling on the local bourse was broad-based as none of the sectors was spared. In the event of prevailing support at the 1,540 mark is smashed decisively, the next support is seen at around the 1,520 level,” he told Bernama.Among the heavyweights, Maybank inched down one sen to RM9.64, Tenaga Nasional fell four sen to RM11.56, and Petronas Chemicals slipped five sen to RM6.75.As for the actives, Ingenieur Gudang added 1.5 sen to 15.

Forbes 50 Richest: IOI brothers go into top five for first time but weak ringgit drags down Malaysian billionaires' wealthKUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — The collective wealth of the 50 richest men in Malaysia rose by a mere 2 per cent to US$83.4 billion (RM398 billion) this year as a weak ringgit offset...

