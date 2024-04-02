Investigation into Hari Raya Video Uploaded by Entrepreneur

A Hari Raya video titled 'Love Raya' uploaded by entrepreneur Datuk Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman is being investigated by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC). The video, which featured a group of men dancing, was described as provocative by some. Aliff claimed it was an April Fool's joke and has since deleted the video. The Communications Minister has requested the MCMC to look into the matter and conduct an investigation if necessary.

Public figures and social media influencers are urged to be cautious when uploading content

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



staronline / 🏆 4. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aliff Syukri Disappointed as Composer Allegedly Misuses His Lyrics for Raya SongsAliff Syukri expresses his disappointment as his composer allegedly misuses his lyrics for Raya songs, leaving him without any new songs for the upcoming festive season. He also criticizes the unappreciative nature of the local music industry.

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

Modern Parenthood and Family Roles Redefined in Hari Raya videoSUBANG JAYA: Taylor&039;s University unveils its latest Hari Raya festive film, &039;Suami Mithali&039;. The film showcases thought-provoking storytelling, this t...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Sunway Raya initiative deliver Raya cheer to 4,000 beneficiariesSUNWAY Group’s annual flagship festive cheer series is back with the nationwide SunwayforGood Sinar Ramadan. The initiative will spread cheer and joy...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Revel In Ramadan & Raya With The 'Jom Warnakan Raya Bersama eco-shop' Campaign!As Malaysians eagerly anticipate the joyous occasion of Hari Raya, eco-shop, the nation’s premier destination for household essentials, is thrilled to unveil

Source: HypeMY - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Hari Raya clothes selling for knockdown pricesLONDON (Reuters) - Talking points from weekend's Premier League games:

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Land Public Transport Agency: 10pc hike for economy express bus fares during Hari RayaPUTRAJAYA, March 13 — Express bus fares in the economy service category will increase by 10 per cent starting from April 4 to 17, during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration,...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »