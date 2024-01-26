Investigating officer reveals Jho Low planned yacht holidays for Najib Razak's family

Low Taek Jho planned yacht holidays abroad for Najib Razak's family in Europe as far back as the late 2000s, according to an investigating officer from the MACC. The officer also stated that Najib did not take action to seek investigation after 1MDB's funds were diverted.





