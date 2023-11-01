Invaluable experience for Nathasa Oon on home soil

Having not competed on the LPGA Tour since the 2022 Portland Classic, Oon noted that she really got to see how her game stacks up against the world’s top players and what she needs to work on in the coming months. The 22-year-old earned her LPGA Tour card for 2024 by finishing second on this year’s Epson Tour Race for the Card standings.
“In my off-season, I’m going to work on knowing my numbers and how much to carry and just getting into the groove of things. I’m just starting out. There is a lot of room to grow. I’m still learning every day,” she added.
Oon is excited about the opportunity to represent her country on the global stage that is the LPGA Tour, following in the footsteps of Kelly Tan and Lim Siew Ai. Oon is also eager for the fans to get to know her and hopes that her self-described “eccentric” personality will help connect more people to women’s golf.
