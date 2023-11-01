Invaluable experience for Nathasa Oon on home soil

Having not competed on the LPGA Tour since the 2022 Portland Classic, Oon noted that she really got to see how her game stacks up against the world’s top players and what she needs to work on in the coming months. The 22-year-old earned her LPGA Tour card for 2024 by finishing second on this year’s Epson Tour Race for the Card standings.

“In my off-season, I’m going to work on knowing my numbers and how much to carry and just getting into the groove of things. I’m just starting out. There is a lot of room to grow. I’m still learning every day,” she added.

Oon is excited about the opportunity to represent her country on the global stage that is the LPGA Tour, following in the footsteps of Kelly Tan and Lim Siew Ai. Oon is also eager for the fans to get to know her and hopes that her self-described “eccentric” personality will help connect more people to women’s golf.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FMTODAY: Uncovering Kuala Lumpur’s hidden historiesFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Perhilitan sahkan kehadiran harimau belang di Pos Kuala MuJabatan Perlindungan Hidupan Liar dan Taman Negara (Perhilitan) Perak mengesahkan menerima aduan berhubung kehadiran seekor harimau belang di kawasan Pos Kuala Mu, Sungai Siput.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Selain Kuala Mu, ‘pak belang’ turut muncul di SahomSelain Kuala Mu di Sungai Siput, harimau belang turut didakwa berkeliaran di Kampung Sahom, Kampar.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Ibu kesal, anak di MRSM Kuala Klawang dihidangkan telur rosakIbu kesal, anak di MRSM Kuala Klawang dihidangkan telur rosak

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Tiada pelajar MRSM Kuala Klawang keracunan makanan, kata MaraSiasatan mendapati dewan selera MRSM Kuala Klawang dalam keadaan bersih serta proses pengendalian makanan mematuhi standard ditetapkan.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Tiada pelajar MRSM Kuala Klawang terlibat keracunan makananTiada pelajar MRSM Kuala Klawang terlibat keracunan makanan

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕