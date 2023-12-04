Introducing Lumina: Kardinal's Latest Closed-Pod Device for a Smoke-Free Lifestyle

Pods are considered the ultimate vape device for getting your nicotine fix. They’re sleek, simple to use and have been blowing up the vape scene worldwide. But with so many pods out there, it’s easy to find yourself lost in the clouds for choice. Looking to clear the smoke, Kardinal is stepping in with Lumina—its latest closed-pod device that lets you enjoy a smoke-free lifestyle without compromising on satisfaction and style.

Weighing in at just 19g, the Lumina is slim and tall, and its wide oblong shape makes it comfortable to handle without much thumb twiddling—it’s like having a slightly large cigarette lighter in your hands or holding on to an extra wide pencil. The Lumina comes with a 450mAh battery that can be fully charged in about 20 minutes with its USB-C charging cable, and can easily last a whole day of use thanks to its super-efficient K6 chip that immensely helps conserve powe





therakyatpost » / 🏆 14. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NASA launches its free streaming service with ad-free contentNASA has launched a new streaming service called NASA+, which offers space-related content and live coverage of NASA missions.

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

Philip Morris Malaysia Celebrates 5th Anniversary With Its Next-Level IQOS ILUMAIn celebration of the 5th year of its smoke-free journey in Malaysia, Philips Morris Malaysia (PMM) launched its next-level tobacco heating device, the IQOS

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

Uninvited ‘guests’ crash M’sian singer’s wedding for free foodEVERY bride wants their wedding day to go smoothly and without issues— after all, the couple invested a lot of time, money and thought into it. So ima...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Pengantin Bengang Ada Individu Tak Dijemput Selamba Makan Free Di Kenduri KahwinSalah seorang tetamu di majlis perkahwinan itu memaklumkan 'jiran palsu' berkenaan berkata mereka terpaksa duduk secara rawak kerana hadir lewat gara-gara kesesakan lalu lintas.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Comms minister insists action against pro-Opposition postings not a curb on free speechKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil today insisted that action taken against certain social media postings published by pro-Opposition...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

PM Anwar urges EU to recognise palm oil producing countries’ efforts in meeting deforestation-free regulationKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged the European Union (EU) to recognise and appreciate the efforts of palm oil producing countries in meeting...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »