Introducing Lumina: Kardinal's Latest Closed-Pod Device for a Smoke-Free Lifestyle

Pods are considered the ultimate vape device for getting your nicotine fix. They’re sleek, simple to use and have been blowing up the vape scene worldwide. But with so many pods out there, it’s easy to find yourself lost in the clouds for choice. Looking to clear the smoke, Kardinal is stepping in with Lumina—its latest closed-pod device that lets you enjoy a smoke-free lifestyle without compromising on satisfaction and style.
Weighing in at just 19g, the Lumina is slim and tall, and its wide oblong shape makes it comfortable to handle without much thumb twiddling—it’s like having a slightly large cigarette lighter in your hands or holding on to an extra wide pencil. The Lumina comes with a 450mAh battery that can be fully charged in about 20 minutes with its USB-C charging cable, and can easily last a whole day of use thanks to its super-efficient K6 chip that immensely helps conserve powe
