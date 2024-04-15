Internet Service Provider Experiences Network Outage

customers earlier today have experienced difficulties accessing its Internet services for several hours. The telco has since published an official statement to address the incident., the Internet Service Provider said that the network outage happened between 5:38 PM to 7:12 PM. According to Ookla’s Downdetector, it recorded the most amount of
The company also revealed that the outage was caused by its Secure DNS servers that went down at 5:38 PM. Both its primary and secondary Secure DNS servers went offline at the same time which explained why the outage was quite severe. The company then switched over to backup DNS servers as soon as they could. However, the ISP didn’t clarify why these servers were down in the first place.
Meanwhile, some customers have said that they managed to overcome the outage by using alternative DNS addresses. That being said, this method didn’t work for everyone though.Interestingly enough, the company also revealed that today’s outage has affected around 40% of Time Internet’s customers. On top of that, it was also the worst downtime incident in Time Internet’s history.
In the same statement, Time has also acknowledged that the ISP was quite slow when it came to providing necessary information regarding the outage to customers. Despite the outage, there was no mention of any compensation or rebates by the company though.
Internet Service Provider Network Outage Telco DNS Servers
Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »
Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »
Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »
Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »
Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »
Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »