Interfaith Harmony Committee to Address Racial and Religious Controversies

The Interfaith Harmony Committee will convene an emergency meeting this Friday to address the ongoing racial and religious controversies of recent weeks.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang and Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na'im Mokhtar issued a joint statement on Tuesday (April 2), announcing that the committee, overseen by the National Unity Ministry and the Malaysian Islamic Development Department, will take immediate measures to ensure the harmony of the people and the country. According to the statement, the meeting will be attended by representatives from all religious communities in Malaysia. The two ministers issued a warning against individuals inciting racial and religious conflict to the extent of causing tension among Malaysia's diverse population of multiple races, religions and cultures

