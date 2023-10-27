Intel forecast beats expectation as manufacturing momentum builds

ntel forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday (Oct 26), optimistic about a healthy rebound in the personal computer market as it readies new chips to handle artificial intelligence on laptops.

The decline in global PC shipments narrowed to 7% in the third quarter after double-digit percentage dips earlier this year, and the market is set to return to growth during the highly anticipated holiday season, analysts at research firm Canalys said.

The company expects fourth-quarter adjusted profit per share of about 44 cents, above analysts’ estimate of 32 cents. Gelsinger said in an interview that Intel has a fourth foundry customer for its advanced manufacturing process called “18A”, which it plans to offer customers out of its Intel Foundry Services business. headtopics.com

He declined to say how many chips Intel will manufacture for those companies, but said the first has prepaid and is “a very significant customer”. With new customers lined up, Intel is positioned to become “a credible leading-edge foundry supplier to the top fabless companies”, said Kinngai Chan, analyst at Summit Insights Group.

