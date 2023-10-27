Intel shares jumped more than 8% to US$35.14 in after-market trades after a reported revenue of US$14.2 billion. (Intel pic)

Intel reported revenue of US$14.2 billion was 8% less than the amount seen in the same quarter a year earlier, but ahead of forecasts. “Our results exceeded expectations,” said Intel chief financial officer David Zinsner, who said earnings benefited from “expense discipline”.

California-based Intel is seen as a key tool for the United States to reduce its dependence on major global producers, such as Taiwan’s TSMC. The “agreement in principle” would see the semiconductor firm build the facility in southern city Kiryat Gat that would open by 2027 and operate at least until 2035, Israel’s finance ministry said. headtopics.com

In 2017, Intel acquired Israel-based Mobileye, which makes technology for automated driving systems in vehicles, for just over US$15 billion. “Our utmost priority is the safety and welfare of our people in Israel and their families,” Gelsinger said.

