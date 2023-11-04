Instructor teaching self-defence detained in alleged molesting case

Police detained an instructor teaching self-defence, to assist investigations into an alleged molesting case involving an underaged girl on Thursday. Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the 20-year-old instructor was detained at a shopping complex in Shah Alam at about 4pm on the same day after receiving a report about the incident from the mother of one of the victims.

Investigations revealed that all the victims were underaged girls (between 7 and 9) with incidents allegedly having taken place also in September and October

