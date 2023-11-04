HEAD TOPICS

Instructor teaching self-defence detained in alleged molesting case

malaymail1 min.

Police detained an instructor teaching self-defence, to assist investigations into an alleged molesting case involving an underaged girl on Thursday.

Police detained an instructor teaching self-defence, to assist investigations into an alleged molesting case involving an underaged girl on Thursday. Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the 20-year-old instructor was detained at a shopping complex in Shah Alam at about 4pm on the same day after receiving a report about the incident from the mother of one of the victims.

Investigations revealed that all the victims were underaged girls (between 7 and 9) with incidents allegedly having taken place also in September and October

Malaysia Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FMTODAY: 2 nabbed after hack on fast-food outlet’s menu screenSelangor police say the restaurant manager lodged a report with Kuala Langat police on Tuesday.
Source: fmtoday | Read more »

STARONLINE: Cops arrest self-defence instructor for allegedly molesting four girlsGENTING HIGHLANDS: Over RM4.6mil worth of gambling chips have been stolen from a casino here.
Source: staronline | Read more »

MALAYMAIL: Semporna police: Chinese tourist dies in tour bus-lorry crashSEMPORNA, Nov 2 — A tourist from China was killed after a tour bus he was travelling in was involved in a collision with a lorry at KM21 of Jalan Semporna-Tawau near here this...
Source: malaymail | Read more »

MALAYMAIL: Sarawak police advise Jepak folk to cast their votes in the morningKUCHING, Nov 3 ― The police have advised constituents in Jepak to preferably cast their votes in the morning. Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said...
Source: malaymail | Read more »

STARONLINE: Jepak polls: Police issue 128 permits for ceramah, campaigningBINTULU: 'This child is a blessing from God, take very good care of her,' said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to Roland Jimbai, whose child, Missclyen Roland, was recently adopted by the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.
Source: staronline | Read more »

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Solar lights brighten Penampang cemeteryKota Kinabalu: Christians paid respects to departed ones at cemeteries on All Souls’ Day Thursday.
Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more »