Installation of first track for ECRL project to begin tomorrow

The installation of the first track for the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project will begin tomorrow - three years before the 665-kilometre (km) railway line that connects the East Coast and the West Coast in the Peninsula starts operating in January 2027.





malaymail » / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Apple to Allow APK Installation on iPhone Starting Next YearApple is relenting on one of its major stances and will allow the installation of APKs on the iPhone starting from next year, following a European Union influence.

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

Continuous rain expected in Eastern SabahKuala Lumpur: Continuous rain is expected to occur on the East Coast and North of the peninsula, as well as Eastern Sabah, from Nov 16-18.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Chinese vessels in high-seas chase of Philippine boat with mediaMANILA: As a Philippine Coast Guard rubber boat carrying journalists sped towards Filipino troops on a grounded navy vessel in the disputed South China Sea, three Chinese speed boats gave chase.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Couturier Adnan Akbar stages first major fashion show in Saudi ArabiaCouturier Adnan Akbar, known as the 'Saint Laurent of the Middle East', recently staged his first major fashion show in Saudi Arabia. The event took place at the inaugural Riyadh Fashion Week, which is a significant milestone in a country that previously required women to wear hijab headscarves and abaya robes in public. Akbar showcased his floor-length gowns and a wedding dress sewn from French lace.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Warisan proposes fast-track lane for late MyKad application in SabahKota Kinabalu: Parti Warisan proposed the creation of fast-track lane for late MyKad application in Sabah and the involvement of Native Court as comprehensive solution to solve the issue of Sabahans in the rural areas of not having identification card.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

USM, SpaceIn launch Malaysia's first picosatelliteGEORGE TOWN: Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) and SpaceIn Sdn Bhd, a USM spin-off company involved in small satellites and Internet of Things (IoT) services, have launched Malaysia’s first picosatellite, SpaceANT-D today.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »