Inquest reveals United legend Charlton died after suffering accidental fall

Charlton, one of English football’s all-time greats, passed away aged 86 in Macclesfield General Hospital on Oct 21. Charlton was living in The Willows in Knutsford, a nursing home caring for patients with dementia, after he was diagnosed with the disease in 2020.

However, they later noticed swelling on his back and paramedics were called to take him to the hospital. It was heard that Charlton was “unsteady on his feet, especially when standing from a seated position” as a result of his living with dementia.

