Inflation to dog world economy next year, postponing rate cut calls

Plastic letters arranged to read"Inflation" are placed on US Dollar banknote in this illustration taken, June 12, 2022. — Reuters picBENGALURU, Oct 27 — High inflation will dog the world economy next year, with three-quarters of over 200 economists polled by Reuters saying the main risk is that it turns out higher than they forecast, suggesting interest rates will also remain higher for longer.
This is a significant change from expectations at the start of this year. Then, some investment banks were predicting the US Federal Reserve, which sets the tone for many others, would be cutting rates right around now.Despite broad success in bringing inflation down from its highs — the easier bit — prices are still rising faster than most central banks would prefer and hitting their inflation targets is likely to be tough. headtopics.com
The survey results also follow a warning from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who said after the ECB snapped a 10-meeting tightening streak that “even having a discussion on a cut is totally, totally premature”.
“I think all of us have to keep an open mind that maybe policy isn’t restrictive enough,” said Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO. While most economists still say the Fed will cut by mid-year, the latest poll shows just 55 per cent backing that scenario compared with over 70 per cent last month. headtopics.com
The majority backing no cuts until the second half of 2024 has also grown stronger for the Reserve Bank of Australia, Bank Indonesia and the Reserve Bank of India.