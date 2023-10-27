Inflation to dog world economy next year, postponing rate cut calls

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check

Plastic letters arranged to read"Inflation" are placed on US Dollar banknote in this illustration taken, June 12, 2022. — Reuters picBENGALURU, Oct 27 — High inflation will dog the world economy next year, with three-quarters of over 200 economists polled by Reuters saying the main risk is that it turns out higher than they forecast, suggesting interest rates will also remain higher for longer.

This is a significant change from expectations at the start of this year. Then, some investment banks were predicting the US Federal Reserve, which sets the tone for many others, would be cutting rates right around now.Despite broad success in bringing inflation down from its highs — the easier bit — prices are still rising faster than most central banks would prefer and hitting their inflation targets is likely to be tough. headtopics.com

The survey results also follow a warning from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who said after the ECB snapped a 10-meeting tightening streak that “even having a discussion on a cut is totally, totally premature”.

“I think all of us have to keep an open mind that maybe policy isn’t restrictive enough,” said Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO. While most economists still say the Fed will cut by mid-year, the latest poll shows just 55 per cent backing that scenario compared with over 70 per cent last month. headtopics.com

The majority backing no cuts until the second half of 2024 has also grown stronger for the Reserve Bank of Australia, Bank Indonesia and the Reserve Bank of India.

Read more:

malaymail »

Maybank customers will only be able to activate Secure2u at ATMs starting Oct 31JOHOR BARU: Many Malaysians working across the Causeway are planning holidays and home renovations as the Singapore dollar surged to a new high against the ringgit. Read more ⮕

Mavcom orders MYAirline to submit written explanation by Oct 27A woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Palestine Solidarity Week at all MOE educational institutions from Oct 29PUTRAJAYA: All educational institutions under the Ministry of Education (MOE) will be holding Palestine Solidarity Week from Oct 29 to Nov 3, in respo... Read more ⮕

Exorcising ghost of Oct 27, 1987PETALING JAYA: It was contrasting fortunes for shuttlers Lee Zii Jia and Ng Tze Yong in the men's singles second round of the French Open. Read more ⮕

Israel preparing ground invasion of Gaza, says NetanyahuIsrael has carried out intense bombardment following the Oct 7 attack by Hamas. Read more ⮕

The International 2023: Clash of Titans as finals weekend nearsTHE International 2023, the most prestigious Dota 2 tournament, has almost reached its climax with its finals weekend on this upcoming Oct 27 to Oct 2... Read more ⮕