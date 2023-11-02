HEAD TOPICS

Infinix Zero 30 5G Lands In Malaysia For RM1,299

As promised, Infinix today has launched its new Zero 30 5G smartphone in Malaysia. It is available now through the brand's official TikTok shop, as well as

Also onboard is a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset that's paired together with 12GB RAM (expandable up to 21GB via virtual memory) and 256GB of storage, as well as a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support via USB-C. Unlike its release in India, the phone is only offered in a single memory configuration. It runs on Android 13 via Infinix’s XOS 13 out of the box, while supported connectivity includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC.

