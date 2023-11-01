Infinix Hot 40i Spotted On TDRA Certification

Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 40i surfaced on FCC with the same model number as the TDRA certification. The former revealed more details including a schematic of the smartphone. It has a squarish camera module housing two sensors and an LED flash unit. The power and volume rocker buttons are located on the right side. The certification also mentioned the device with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. However, we can expect more configurations at launch.

Apart from the Infinix Hot 40i, the Hot 40 is listed on FCC with 4G LTE support, triple rear cameras, and support for 33W fast charging. It will be offered in a Starlight Black color option.

