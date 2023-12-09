Indoor Fun in Kuala Lumpur: Beat the Rainy Season

It’s the rainy season in Malaysia, which might affect your beach and outdoor plans. The weather in KL can be a bit unpredictable, one minute it’s scorching hot and humid, and the next minute, it’s not. With occasional floods occurring, it’s challenging to go anywhere and everywhere at this point. So, you think you’ve seen all that Kuala Lumpur has to offer? Prepare to see it in a completely new light.

Luckily for you, we’ve got your back with a list of cool places where you can still have a blast with your friends and family indoors this school holiday! 🌧️🏠 1. SuperPark, Jalan Ampang SuperPark is the ultimate indoor playground for thrill-seekers. Bursting with activities like pedaling cars, trampolines, and street basketball, the park boasts a variety of options in its Adventure Area, Game Arena, and Freestyle Hall. Whether you’re into flying fox or pedal car tracks, there’s something here for everyone. The best part? It’s for everyone, regardless of age! Whether you’re a beginner, a pro, or somewhere in between, all are welcome and supporte





